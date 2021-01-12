(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.50

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.50 and last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

