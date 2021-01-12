Sumit Singh Sells 120,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. 3,969,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,385. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.