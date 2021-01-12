Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 521,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,767. Suncast Solar Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Suncast Solar Energy

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

