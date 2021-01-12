SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

