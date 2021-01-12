Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$7.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.21.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

