SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 20,898.3% in December

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,349,400 shares, a growth of 20,898.3% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYSR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

