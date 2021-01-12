SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.24 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,620.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

