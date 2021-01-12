Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 13556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,649,513 shares in the company, valued at $146,971,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,941,005 shares of company stock valued at $187,322,857 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,314.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

