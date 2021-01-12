Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,827.17 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,941,005 shares of company stock valued at $187,322,857. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

