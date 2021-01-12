Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9,552.45 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,941,005 shares of company stock valued at $187,322,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

