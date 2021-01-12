Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Short Interest Update

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

SPNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $800,658.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

