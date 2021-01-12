Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $203,031.86 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Suretly has a market cap of $203,031.86 and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded 126.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

