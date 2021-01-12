Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.