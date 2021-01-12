Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 1,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZPTAF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.43.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

