SVB Leerink Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $66.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

