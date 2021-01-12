SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,909.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

