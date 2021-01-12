SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $3,352,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

