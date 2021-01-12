Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $260.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $264.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.