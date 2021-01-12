Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $10.00, $119.16 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

