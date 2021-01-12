Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after buying an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,141,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

