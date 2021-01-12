Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 1,032,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 832,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $151,000.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

