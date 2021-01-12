Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $2.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,265,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,362,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.54.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.