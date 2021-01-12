Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,161.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

