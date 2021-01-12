TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.00.

Shares of TRP opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.92. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

