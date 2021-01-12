TD Securities Trims Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Target Price to $70.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

