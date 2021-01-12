Team Heretics Fan Token Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 41% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00013179 BTC on major exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $625,482.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com.

