TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.19

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 7881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.