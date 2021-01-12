Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.91.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.75. 674,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,821. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

