Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 3,786,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of TEFOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,475. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

