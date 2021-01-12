Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is diversifying its business model from telecom services provider to fiber network operator. The company aims to generate higher revenues with fiber deployment in out-of-territory expansion markets and roll out 5G services across the country. Incremental demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection in prepaid and postpaid services. However, volatile pricing and intense competition from low-cost mobile operators dent its profitability and lower its growth prospects to some extent. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, increasing capacity in existing cell sites, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing also put considerable pressure on its operating performance.”

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDS. BidaskClub lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.