TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TU. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

TU opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

