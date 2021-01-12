TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS’ margins remain strained with high infrastructure investments as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to voice-over-Internet Protocol. Efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice and data services, with customers switching to low-priced alternatives amid coronavirus-induced adversities. An intensifying competitive environment arising from small regional carriers like MTS in Manitoba and SaskTel in Saskatchewan raise concerns. A debt-laden balance sheet is further denting its profitability. However, TELUS has launched 5G networks in various places across Canada and is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

