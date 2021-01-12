Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 71,923 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$12.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00.

About Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

