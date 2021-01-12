Tenaris S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

