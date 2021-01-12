Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.29.

TER stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

