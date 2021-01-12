Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 282 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 282 ($3.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 241.01 ($3.15) on Friday. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

