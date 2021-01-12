TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 1,484,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,697,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

