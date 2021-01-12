Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Up 6.3%

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79. 1,121,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 372,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

