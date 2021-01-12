Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.65

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $15.93. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 237,244 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 376.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

