The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.16 Million

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report $201.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.04 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.10 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,234,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

