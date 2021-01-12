The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

