The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $37,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

