The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.54.

SCHW stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

