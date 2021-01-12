The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. ValuEngine lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

