The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 18,121,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

