The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.65.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.