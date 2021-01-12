The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised The First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FNLC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

