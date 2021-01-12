The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.34. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 22,540 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

