The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

