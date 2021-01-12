The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.28. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 807,888 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

